States push jobless from virus recession to return to work

Eduardo Rovetto is hoping the state of Vermont's reinstated requirement that people who are collecting unemployment benefits must seek work to qualify will help him hire enough staff for his restaurant in the resort town of Stowe.

After more than a year of coronavirus restrictions on his business, Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge, he's expecting a breakout summer tourism season, but like employers across the country he's worried he won't have enough workers.

"We've been getting many excuses as to why not to return," said Rovetto, who is offering a signing bonus of up to $600 to try to add 15 to 20 employees who agree to stay through the middle of October. "Obviously, it was a legitimate one with COVID, but, you know, I think that's getting used less and less now. The vaccines are free, they are out there for anyone."

Many employers are telling similar stories. Fourteen months after COVID-19 put hundreds of thousands of people out of work, the U.S. economy is rebounding and employers are desperate for workers.

The challenge was highlighted Friday when employers nationwide added 266,000 jobs, far fewer than expected, and businesses reported they couldn't find people to fill the openings they have to keep up with the rapidly strengthening economic rebound.