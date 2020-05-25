States give few details on billions spent on virus supplies

"As this crisis is unfolding, the value of that information is less after the government response has concluded," Diakun said. "There is still time to make course corrections, but only if the public knows they need to be taken."

Several states have made changes already. Missouri canceled orders worth $34 million for over 9 million masks made in China after tests showed they didn't fit properly. A Chinese company refunded California $247 million after missing a deadline for the U.S. to certify its N95 masks were safe and effective.

The AP's survey shows other states have yet to get their supplies. North Carolina placed orders for $253 million in protective equipment but had received just $21 million of it as of early May. Emergency managers say they're starting to cancel orders that probably won't be delivered.

Colorado said it ordered over $58 million in protective equipment but has paid just $44,000 so far because it hasn't received most of the supplies. The state has declined to identify its vendors in case they "fall victim to fraud or customs delays" and can't deliver the goods, the health department said.

By contrast, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has created a website tracking coronavirus-related spending. It shows what was purchased, from what business, on what date, in what amount and at what cost.