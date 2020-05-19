State to issue property tax rebates early

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania began issuing property tax and rent rebates Tuesday, more than six weeks ahead of schedule, to get cash in the hands of eligible older homeowners and renters and people with disabilities.

The state treasurer’s office typically sends the payments in a single batch in early July. The state issued 111,000 payments on Tuesday and expects to send 60,000 each week thereafter, Treasurer Joe Torsella said.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians ages 65 and older; widows and widowers ages 50 and older; and people with disabilities ages 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters.

The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gambling.