State Supreme Court to decide on suit over clinic shooting

But John Conti, the attorney for the physicians, argued there is no liability under the Mental Health Procedures Act because the doctors never executed a decision to seek involuntary treatment for Shick.

“There needs to be a bright line demarcation for when the involuntary commitment process begins ... otherwise it opens the door to unfathomable ambiguity and confusion,” he said.

Homyak cited at least 21 documented times, and possibly as many as 30, that physicians within the University of Pittsburgh Physicians considered having Shick involuntarily examined.

“What is abundantly clear, however, is that there was no mere passing thought or vague consideration of the possibility of causing Shick to be involuntarily examined someday,” Homyak wrote. “Rather, necessary action was obvious and apparent to the physicians providing outpatient medical care to Shick.”

Under questioning from Justice David Wecht, Homyak said he believes liability attaches “once the doctors evidence their decision.” Conti, however, argued that liability does not attach until the individual’s liberty has been infringed upon.