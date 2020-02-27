State sued over counting inmates in legislative districts

HARRISBURG — A lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to end the practice in Pennsylvania of counting state inmates as residents of the district where they are incarcerated, arguing it violates a constitutional requirement that elections be free and equal.

The case was filed by three former inmates, a woman who lives in Philadelphia, the NAACP and related organizations, and others. It argues that the practice unfairly distorts political power and should be stopped when new districts are drawn after this year's census.

“It artificially and arbitrarily inflates the political power of the voters, who are predominantly white, and who live in the primarily rural counties where most of Pennsylvania's correctional facilities are located,” the lawsuit argues, and dilutes the political sway of black and Latino residents of urban counties where few prisons are found.

The defendants are the state of Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. An administration spokesman declined comment, but Wolf has previously said he believes prisoners should be counted at their home or last known address for district-drawing purposes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}