State: Some elective surgeries can resume

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday that hospitals and outpatient centers may resume elective surgeries if they can show they won’t jeopardize patient safety or their ability to respond to a sudden spike in COVID-19 patients.

The Wolf administration had ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures last month in an effort to preserve hospital capacity and medical supplies. The health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Monday the department has issued guidance allowing the procedures to resume, as long as a hospital can show it has enough personal protective equipment and meet other conditions.

An analysis commissioned by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania said the cancellation of elective surgeries and deferral of medical treatments, from which hospitals derive a large portion of their income, resulted in a nearly $1 billion revenue hit in March alone.