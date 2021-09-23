State presses Philadelphia agency over elder abuse, neglect

PCA's biggest challenge over the past few months has been staffing, while hot temperatures made the summer a trying stretch, as Philadelphia saw three heat advisories, Orr said.

The agency is working to hire more caseworkers, satisfy Torres' requests and follow state laws, Orr said, even as he acknowledged that caseworkers are struggling to balance large caseloads.

“Our goal is to make sure that we hone in on those areas and to try to identify the areas that they’d like us to strengthen and then work very collaboratively, closely with them,” Orr said.

Torres' Aug. 6 letter is one of the department's starkest warnings in recent years to any of the county-based agencies it oversees.

In it, Torres said the cases “are very concerning” and that the letter is a “formal notification of noncompliance.”

“The Department requires assurances that sufficient and appropriate actions are being taken to protect older adults from all types of abuse and that responsive, quality protective services are being delivered in Philadelphia County,” Torres wrote.

Should a county-level agency fall short, Pennsylvania reserves the right to take over the task, or fire it and hire some other agency. It has never done that.