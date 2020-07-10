State Police to enforce mask rules at bars, restaurants again during weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police liquor control enforcement officers will again visit licensed liquor establishments throughout the weekend to ensure customers and employees are abiding by social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements.

From July 1 to July 5, liquor control enforcement officers conducted compliance checks at 2,189 licensed liquor establishments and issued 21 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements. Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

• Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Employees are required to wear masks at all times.

• Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

• Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.