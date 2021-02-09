State Police issue 8 warnings to Harrisburg-area liquor establishments

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued eight warnings to Harrisburg-area liquor establishments Feb. 5 through Feb. 7, the state police said.

No violation notices were issued in the area, which includes Cumberland County.

Agents visited 419 licensed liquor establishments across the state during that period to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Officers issued 26 notices of violation and 47 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.