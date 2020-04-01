State Police extend license-to-carry firearm permits until May 30

The Pennsylvania State Police, based on guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf, is extending the expiration of license-to-carry firearm permits until the end of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting access to local law enforcement offices.

Pennsylvanians who hold a concealed carry permit that expired on March 19 or later will be considered to have a valid license until May 30, the State Polic said Wednesday.

Permits are issued in Pennsylvania by county sheriffs, or the city chief of police in the case of Philadelphia.

As the police noted, many county courthouses and sheriff’s offices have closed for most day-to-day business, including firearms permitting, in response to the pandemic and Wolf’s stay-at-home orders.

“Sheriffs have been trying to balance the need of protecting Pennsylvanians from this coronavirus and the rights of gun owners. This extension will help everyone affected,” Timothy Chamberlain, Columbia County sheriff and president of Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association, said in a release shortly after the announcement.

