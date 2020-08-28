State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Aug. 26-27: 1,004 compliance checks; 18 warnings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police liquor control enforcement officers issued two notices of violation and 18 warnings to licensed liquor establishments in the state from Wednesday through Thursday, the agency said.

One of the warnings was issued to an business in the Harrisburg area, which includes Cumberland County. The violation notices were issued in the Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh areas.

The agency said officers visited 1,004 businesses in the state. The visits are intended to ensure businesses abide by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.