State plans to issue new information on mass gatherings in wake of Carlisle Events case

It does, however, have more than 250 people, which is the hard cap the Department of Health attempted to enforce against Carlisle Events.

“There are a lot more than 250 people at my local Walmart, so how is this any different?” Sell asked.

That sentiment has been egged on by the outcome of the lawsuit against Carlisle Events, in which the Department of Health sought to have the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court issue an emergency injunction forcing the company’s premier car meet, Spring Carlisle, to conform to the 250-person limit.

The initial hearing, however, resulted in Commonwealth Court Judge Anne Covey grilling the health department’s attorney over why the department did not attempt to enforce the same crowd limit on other events or venues, including recent protests against police brutality.

Some operators have taken Covey’s response to mean that, since the state failed to enforce the rule to its fullest extent in every instance, it now cannot enforce the rule to any extent in any instance.

“I think he voided that mandate when he went out with the protesters,” Sell said of Wolf, who marched in Harrisburg with protesters following the killing of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death at the hands of police sparked national outrage.