State lawmakers disclose their $362 million in spending last year

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Legislature's budget reserve for its own operations is continuing to rise, reaching $172 million for the year that ended last June, according to a financial review released Tuesday.

The Legislative Audit Advisory Commission approved the annual spending report that said the legislative branch spent $362 million over that year, up slightly from $355 million during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The reserve has grown from $95 million in 2016-17 to $138 million in the year ending in June 2018.

The largest type of expenses, by far, was payroll and benefits, which cost slightly over $299 million. Other spending categories included $4 million for transportation, $2.4 million for travel and $2.5 million for postage.

Salaries for the 50-member Senate were $8.6 million, while the much larger House paid its elected members $31.4 million.

State lawmakers' budgetary reserve peaked at $215 million in 2006.

