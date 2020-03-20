State encourages animal shelters to stay open, issues guidance for pet owners on COVID-19 concerns

If such gear is not available, given the nationwide shortage, “anyone handling animals should avoid contact with their faces and should wash hands regularly after handling each animal. Do not touch your face after or while handling any animal,” the department wrote.

Animals should be bathed when coming into a facility, after which they are safe for normal handling; if bathing is not possible, the animal should be caged without handling for one week.

“The one-week period for unbathed animals is being suggested out of an abundance of caution since the possibility exists for them to carry the virus on their fur,” the department wrote.

The department also reminded pet owners to be prepared if they were to become ill. Pre-arrange for a friend or family member to care for the animal in an emergency, the department wrote, and have information on the animal’s vaccinations available.

Make sure your pets have identification tags, and put a sign on your door identifying the pets in the house for first responders.

As noted by the CDC, the nature of the pandemic coronavirus is not fully understood, including how it interacts with animals.