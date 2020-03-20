State encourages animal shelters to stay open, issues guidance for pet owners on COVID-19 concerns

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture issued guidance Friday for animal shelters and pet owners regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown order that went into effect Thursday night.
The Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association also said it had confirmed with the Wolf administration that veterinary clinics are permitted to stay open under the governor’s closure order.
The Agriculture Department encourages animal shelters, sanctuaries, boarding kennels, and similar facilities to remain open with certain precautions.
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread by household animals through their bodily fluids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization,
But the fact that the virus can survive on surfaces for a longer time than many other pathogens means the risk exists of the virus being on an animal’s fur for a period of time following physical contact with their infected owner, according to some.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture suggested Friday this was possible, but a “very low” risk. Still, protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns are recommended when handling an animal coming from a home with a potential COVID-19 infection, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture wrote.
If such gear is not available, given the nationwide shortage, “anyone handling animals should avoid contact with their faces and should wash hands regularly after handling each animal. Do not touch your face after or while handling any animal,” the department wrote.
Animals should be bathed when coming into a facility, after which they are safe for normal handling; if bathing is not possible, the animal should be caged without handling for one week.
“The one-week period for unbathed animals is being suggested out of an abundance of caution since the possibility exists for them to carry the virus on their fur,” the department wrote.
The department also reminded pet owners to be prepared if they were to become ill. Pre-arrange for a friend or family member to care for the animal in an emergency, the department wrote, and have information on the animal’s vaccinations available.
Make sure your pets have identification tags, and put a sign on your door identifying the pets in the house for first responders.
As noted by the CDC, the nature of the pandemic coronavirus is not fully understood, including how it interacts with animals.
According to the World Small Animal Veterinary Association, reports out of Hong Kong of dogs testing positive for the virus are accurate, but the dogs appear to be asymptomatic.
No evidence exists that the low-level infection reported in canines could be passed to humans through droplets of the animal’s own fluids, according to the WHO.
