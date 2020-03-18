State coronavirus update

Courts close
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered all state courts to shut down by the close of business Thursday until at least April 3, although the justices laid out numerous exceptions, including hearings for emergency bail review, protection from abuse and emergency petitions for child custody.
The high court also temporarily halted evictions.
Unemployment claims jump
As the nation's economic crisis deepened, the state Department of Labor and Industry said unemployment compensation claims exceeded 70,000 on Tuesday alone after hitting 50,000 on Monday. In the entire first week of March, the state received barely 12,000 claims, according to federal data.