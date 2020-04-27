State contact tracing plan expected

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday a plan will be made public later this week about how the state will trace the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus to help control its spread.

Levine said the tracing, a prerequisite under the administration's reopening plan to loosen social distancing restrictions, will have multiple components, including work by public health nurses.

Levine said county and municipal health departments, hospitals and health systems will also contribute. She said volunteers and new hires, people she called “disease detectives,” will be involved. She did not say when this week the plan will be released but said it will be in place by May 8.

The tracing will also involve the use of technology to trace contacts, which Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday needs to be sensitive to people’s privacy needs.