State confirms 1st spotted lanternfly hatch

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reported the first confirmed spotted lanternfly hatch of the year.
The first-instar nymph was located by a USDA employee yesterday in the University City section of western Philadelphia, near the University of Pennsylvania/Drexel University.
“Let’s use this time at home to make a positive impact on spotted lanternfly this season; scrape and destroy any remaining egg masses you find and band your trees now,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “We need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for this bad bug, we can’t let our guard down.”
The majority of spotted lanternfly hatches begin in southern Pennsylvania in mid- to late April, with a lag in timing for Pennsylvania’s more northern counties. As the first instars hatch, they instantly seek tender plant tissue to feed.
The spotted lanternfly is capable of decimating entire grape vineyards and damaging fruit orchards, hops, walnuts, hardwoods and decorative trees. In addition to endangering agriculture, they are known to swarm, cover trees, and coat decks and play equipment with their excrement, known as honeydew. Honeydew, along with sap from weeping plant wounds that result from feeding of spotted lanternfly, can attract bees and other insects and also stimulate the growth of fungi.
Scraping egg masses is the most efficient way to kill 30 to 50 of the invasive pests at once. They can be scraped off with a putty knife, credit card or other firm, blunt edged tool. During the nymph stage, tree banding is the most effective method to capture and kill spotted lanternfly.
Homeowners with questions about treatment are encouraged to contact their local Penn State Extension office or learn about management, including approved sprays, online. Pennsylvanians who live inside the quarantine zone should also review and sign the Compliance Checklist for residents.
If you scrape an egg mass or squash a spotted lanternfly, report it online or via phone by calling 1-888-422-3359. For more information on spotted lanternfly, visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.
