State confirms 1st spotted lanternfly hatch

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reported the first confirmed spotted lanternfly hatch of the year.

The first-instar nymph was located by a USDA employee yesterday in the University City section of western Philadelphia, near the University of Pennsylvania/Drexel University.

“Let’s use this time at home to make a positive impact on spotted lanternfly this season; scrape and destroy any remaining egg masses you find and band your trees now,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “We need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for this bad bug, we can’t let our guard down.”

The majority of spotted lanternfly hatches begin in southern Pennsylvania in mid- to late April, with a lag in timing for Pennsylvania’s more northern counties. As the first instars hatch, they instantly seek tender plant tissue to feed.