State closes 3 restaurants for COVID-19 violations

HARRISBURG — State Department of Agriculture said its inspectors closed three restaurants between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14 for violating COVID-19 mitigation orders from the Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf.

The restaurants were the Milky Way on Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, Franklin County; the Filling Station on West Main Street in Palmyra, Lebanon County; and Middleburg Auction Salebarn Restaurant on U.S Highway 522 in Middleburg in Snyder County.

From Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, the department’s Bureau of Food Safety performed 691 inspections, 36 of which were complaint-driven. Twenty-eight complaints were related to COVID-19 mitigation measures. The department received 188 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, 10 of which were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.