Speculation grows about Pennsylvania House speaker's future

The deadline for a decision for Turzai to run again is approaching.

Tuesday is the first day that candidates can circulate petitions to get on the April 28 primary ballot. Feb. 18 is the deadline to file the petitions.

Turzai has been an effective fundraiser for the House Republican majority, and his departure could open a vacuum for conservative leadership in the Capitol.

As speaker for all five years during Gov. Tom Wolf's time in office, Turzai has been the strongest counterweight to the Democrat, often driving a harder line against spending and tax increases in budget-making when other Republicans in leadership were ready to compromise.

He pushed abortion legislation to certain veto on Wolf's desk, played a key role in increasing taxpayer support of private-school scholarships and was a critical ally for the natural gas industry against Wolf's bid to impose a severance tax on it.

He also often insisted on muscling through major legislation with or without support from Democrats.

However, his power wasn't absolute. In recent days, the House rejected his legislation to funnel state aid into private school grants in the Harrisburg School District, which is under a state-appointed receiver.