Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

"It got so they didn't trust anything but their own homes, and their children being with them," she said. "Now they're seeing the future – seeing what their children can do."

For some families, the switch to homeschooling was influenced by their children's special needs. That's the case for Jennifer Osgood of Fairfax, Vermont, whose 7-year-old daughter Lily has Down syndrome.

Having observed Lily's progress with reading and arithmetic while at home during the pandemic, Osgood is convinced homeschooling is the best option for her going forward.

She has made the same decision for her 12-year-old son Noah, who didn't like the remote classes offered by his public school in the spring of 2020, and did homeschooling throughout the 2020-21 school year. It went so well that they want to continue for at least a few more years.

"He told me he was learning so much more at home than he ever did in school,'' Osgood recalled. "He said, 'School is just so chaotic -- we don't get very much done in any particular class. Here, I sit down, you tell me what to do, and minutes later I'm done.'"