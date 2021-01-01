Some Mummers strut despite Philadelphia parade cancellation

“Two Street,” where many clubs have their headquarters, is home to a traditional welcome-home celebration after the Broad Street event that lasts late into the night, and Kristen Boone 36, said that was more the feeling of Friday’s event.

“It’s more like a neighborhood thing when it comes down Second street,” said Boone, sitting on a stoop watching the marchers as string band music echoed from a nearby truck. Acknowledging that the traditional post-parade celebration packing the street wouldn’t be a good idea this year, she was pleased to see the local tradition continue.

“It used to be, like, from doorstep to doorstep, so to see it is so cool,” she said.

The Mummers Parade, believed to be the nation’s oldest folk festival, stems from a mixture of immigrant traditions, some dating back of the 1640s, dubbed “mummer” probably from the German word for “mask.” It mixes the immigrant traditions of the Scandinavians who welcomed the new year with gunfire, the English and Welsh who entertained with masquerade plays, and the Germans credited with introducing Santa Claus to their new surroundings.

Black residents arriving after the Civil War added the signature strut along with “Oh! Dem Golden Slippers,” the parade’s theme song. The parade became an official city-sponsored event in 1901.

The traditional spectacle now includes competition in four divisions: comics, the satirists; Fancies, with the flashiest outfits; Fancy Brigades, with choreographed theatrical works; and String Bands, the dancing musicians, with their traditional theme “Oh! Dem Golden Slippers.” After the parade, the spectacle moves indoors for a show in the Pennsylvania Convention Center — and even then, it’s not over. After the formal program, mummers and their fans traditionally congregate in South Philadelphia for a celebration that lasts late in the night.