Some employers opt for computer as interviewer

None of that was clear to Anthony when she sat down in front of a screen to interview for a seasonal job last year. She dressed for the occasion and settled into a comfortable spot. The only hint of a human presence came in a prerecorded introduction that laid out what to expect — noting, for instance, that she could delete an answer and start over.

But she had no way to know what sort of impression she was creating. "We're unable to provide specific feedback regarding your candidacy," Target's rejection email said. She was rejected again after completing a HireVue interview for a different job in December.

"I understand companies or organizations trying to be more mindful of the time and the finances they spend when it comes to recruitment," said Anthony, who obtained a master's degree in strategic communications last year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Still, the one-way interviews left her uneasy about who, or what, was evaluating her.

That inscrutability poses one of the biggest concerns about the rapid growth of complex algorithms in recruitment and hiring, Kelly-Lyth said.