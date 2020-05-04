Solo truckers struggle to get rolling with stimulus fund

He's still waiting, even though the paycheck program has been replenished with billions more dollars.

"I actually wanted to apply for more, but I know that there are other small businesses out there that are trying to make it as well," Morine said.

Part of the problem, Morine said, is that he is essentially competing against other businesses the government considers small yet may have hundreds of employees and generate millions of dollars of revenue a year. They can afford lobbyists and consultants to help them cut through the federal bureaucracy and get answers quickly, he said. Not Morine.

"Little me? I can't afford to hire no consultant like that," he said.

C.W. Boyd owns a fleet of 12 tractors and 16 trailers in Oxford, Pennsylvania. He applied for a government loan of around $55,000. But he's also not optimistic he'll get anything.

"It's the little guys that make up the heart of the transportation industry," said Boyd, who's been in the trucking industry for 46 years. "And we're the ones that got ignored."

Boyd said he's refused to cut the wages of his drivers even though he's bringing in less.

"I got nine guys that I'm still responsible for, that have wives and children and depend upon me for an income," he said. "So we're still out there fighting the good fight. My guys are still getting paid every week."