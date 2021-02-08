 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small plane lands on Pennsylvania Turnpike
alert

Small plane lands on Pennsylvania Turnpike

{{featured_button_text}}
Turnpike Logo

LANCASTER — A small plane landed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday evening, shutting down some traffic and prompting a crash, authorities said.

Turnpike Commission spokesperson Carl Defebo told WGAL-TV the plane apparently made an emergency landing and then was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately disclose any injuries, WGAL-TV reported.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. that some traffic was blocked between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit #266 and Harrisburg East Exit #247. The road was cleared a couple of hours later.

The aircraft was believed to be a local small propeller plane, Defebo said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News