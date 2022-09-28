 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Small plane crash near Lehigh County home kills 1 occupant, injures 2nd

  • Updated
Lehigh County, Pa., map
Google Maps

A small plane crash in eastern Pennsylvania killed one person and injured another, authorities said.

Police in Lehigh County's Salisbury Township said the single-engine Piper PA-28 went down near a home about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Cpl. Kevin Kress told The (Allentown) Morning Call that the plane then caught fire, killing one occupant. Another person found on the ground near the aircraft was taken to the trauma center at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where a condition report was not immediately available.

Colin Riccobon of Lehigh Valley International Airport told the paper that the plane had departed from Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport about noon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

