Small free libraries offering solace amid virus shutdowns

The free libraries have become so popular in recent weeks the Little Free Library group issued recommendations to stewards on helping keep the spaces clean by using disinfectant and following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"We have definitely seen an increase in use," said John Sweet, who helps oversee a free library in Bend, Oregon. He said volunteers check their free library weekly, and the selection is always different than the week before; sometimes there are even jigsaw puzzles.

Janelle Will of Akron, Michigan, said her tiny farm village of 300 people doesn't have a public library, but its free library remains busy. "I am using my stash to keep it filled and Lysol the books before placing them in the library," she said.

Only around 1,000 people live in the Yosemite Valley where entertainment options are limited and some residents say Gale Reynolds' mobile library — and her friendly chats — offer a needed break.

"I live in a rural area, so internet is not a guarantee, so time that some people might fill with Netflix or other online streaming services is not an option for me. I turned to books to fill that gap," said Connor Timpone, who lives in El Portal, east of Yosemite Valley. "Books have been a bright spot through these past few weeks for me."