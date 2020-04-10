Small earthquake reported in Berks County community

WYOMISSING, Pa. — A small earthquake struck in an eastern Pennsylvania community this week, though officials said it was unlikely many people felt it,

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 1.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Berks County community of Wyomissing.

The USGS says it has not received any reports from anyone who may have felt the earthquake, and no injuries or property damage was reported.

