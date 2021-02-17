Sign of inequality: US salaries recover even as jobs haven't

"It tells the story of an economy that has really tanked for the most vulnerable," said Elise Gould, an economist at the liberal Economic Policy Institute. "It's shocking how small a dent that has made in the aggregate."

The figures also underscore the unusually accelerated nature of this recession. As a whole, both the job losses that struck early last spring and the initial rebound in hiring that followed have happened much faster than they did in previous recessions and recoveries. After the Great Recession, for example, it took nearly 2 1/2 years for wages and salaries to regain their pre-recession levels.

"This is one of the worst recessions we've ever had — compressed into one-tenth of the time that a normal recession would take," said Ernie Tedeschi, policy economist at the investment bank Evercore ISI. "Hopefully, the recovery will continue to be compressed as well. That's where the fears are and where the debate is."

One reason why the job losses have had relatively little impact on the nation's total pay is that so many of the affected employees worked part time. The average work week in the industry that includes hotels, restaurants and bars is just below 26 hours. That's the shortest such figure among 13 major industries tracked by the government. The next shortest is retail, at about 31 hours. The average for all industries is nearly 35 hours.