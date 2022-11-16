 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sick child treated after migrant bus sent from Texas arrives in Philadelphia

A bold immigration move is taking an issue at the border to voters elsewhere ahead of election day. Republican governors have sent well over 10,000 migrants from the southwest border to Democratic-led cities up north by bus. The tactic began in April under Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "They themselves have been putting these migrants on buses to San Antonio. So I said I got a better idea, let's continue the ride all the way to Washington, D.C.," said Abbott.  Arizona Governor Doug Ducey followed weeks later with what he said was in response to "little action or assistance from the federal government." Florida Governor Ron DeSantis upped the ante in September with flights of about 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.  "What we're doing is not the ultimate solution, I think it's opening people's eyes to the solution," said DeSantis. Caught in the cross-hairs of all the movement are migrants, some of whom say the Florida governor misled them.  "They said that when we arrived we would have shelter, work, food and a card with money on it and that was all a lie," said one of the migrants. That's an allegation Newsy has not been able to confirm and that Republican state leaders have denied. But the move struck a legal chord, with lawsuits against the governor and a criminal investigation launched in Texas. "Somebody came from out of state and preyed upon these people,"said Javier Salazar, the Bexar County Sheriff.The decisions from Republican leaders are drawing pushback from the White House. "These governors care more about creating political theater, than creating actual solutions to help," said Karine-Jean Pierre, the White House press secretary.  The Republican governors blame the Biden administration for a record number of immigration arrests, totaling over two million this fiscal year. SEE MORE: Migrant Workers Helping To Rebuild After Ian Face Scams, FraudThe White House disputes there's a crisis at the border and attests that it is working to address the root causes of migration in Central America. People from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras make up most of those apprehended. But officials are seeing a major spike in migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Unlike the others the U.S. doesn't have diplomatic ties with these communist-led nations, so there's no way to turn migrants around and send them back. "The ability to send them back to those states is not rational. You could send them back and have them wait, we're working with Mexico and other countries to see if we can stop the flow. But that's the difference," said President Joe Biden. Republican governors say sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York and Washington D.C. have the resources and infrastructure to help handle the influx of people coming into the country. "Obviously it's expensive if people are coming here, it taxes social services and all these other things.  Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens and shouldn't all fall on a handful of red states," said Governor DeSantis. But that plan has left cities like New York declaring a state of emergency and now turning to tent camps to temporarily house migrants. "Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into NYC and simply dropped off without notice, coordination or care. This crisis is not of our own making, but one that will affect everyone in this city," said New York Mayor Eric Adams. D.C.'s mayor declared a public health emergency over the busing of migrants and has twice, unsuccessfully, requested support from the National Guard. The democratic mayors accuse the Republican governors of not coordinating the migrants' arrival and treatment. Governor Abbott's office says those cities had not contacted them.Despite the controversy, polling from Monmoth University shows immigration is a top issue among Republican voters nationwide. And in Texas, just over half of likely voters Quinnipiac University surveyed said they approve of Governor Abbott's actions. Support is not lost on GOP politicians who are on the ballot in November. Yet beyond the midterms lies the future of over 10,000 migrants, with an asylum-seeking process under increased pressure. 

PHILADELPHIA — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment.

Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold, drizzly morning said the families and individuals came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services.

“In general, people feel relieved. We want them to know that they have a home here,” said Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym, who accompanied several of the migrants onto a second bus taking them to an intake center.

“There's a 10-year-old who's completely dehydrated. It's one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever (on the bus),” Gym said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Philadelphia would be the next destination for migrants the state has been transporting by the thousands from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democrat-led cities, news that came a week after the Republican easily won reelection.

Texas has put more than 300 busloads of migrants on the road since April, sometimes five in a day, on unannounced journeys to cities including New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The trips have cost Texas about $26 million, according to Nim Kidd, chief of Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Transporting-Migrants-Philadelphia

Migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive near 30th Street Station Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. Abbott has sent the buses to Democratic-led cities as a way to maximize exposure over what he says is inaction by the Biden administration over high numbers of migrants crossing on the southern border.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has accused Abbott’s office of being unwilling to coordinate to help them plan for the arrivals. Kidd, whose agency is overseeing the departures, said nongovernmental organizations on the Texas border are in touch with groups in destination cities.

“We have full confidence that the NGOs that we are working with are communicating with the NGOs in the places these buses are being delivered to,” Kidd told lawmakers Tuesday.

U.S. officials stopped more than 2 million illegal border crossings in the last fiscal year, a record high that reflects the deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, plus the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants at the U.S. border were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before.

Advocates in Philadelphia who greeted the latest group of 23 adults and five children said it was not clear how long they had been traveling. One said the trip would typically take about 40 hours.

“The kids are frightened, they’re exhausted, they’re tired,” said Emilio Buitrago of the nonprofit Casa de Venezuela. “They’re going to go to a place … where they’re going to have comfy, warm beds with a blanket, and warm food. From there, we’re going to work on relocation.”

A few people were met by relatives almost immediately, while others planned to reunite with family or friends in nearby states in the coming days. Only one adult and an infant were expected to stay in the city, officials said. Three others exited the bus before it reached Philadelphia.

Transporting Migrants Philadelphia

Migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive near 30th Street Station Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. Abbott has sent the buses to Democratic-led cities as a way to maximize exposure over what he says is inaction by the Biden administration over high numbers of migrants crossing on the southern border. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

Abbott has sent the buses to Democratic-led cities to maximize exposure of what he calls the inaction of the Biden administration over high numbers of migrants crossing the southern border. In all, he’s sent more than 13,000 migrants out of state since April.

Critics have waved off the buses as a political stunt, but voters rewarded Abbott last week with a record-tying third term as Texas governor in his race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Abbott made a series of hardline immigration measures the centerpiece of his campaign.

Nearly 6 in 10 Texas voters favored Abbott’s decision to send migrants to northern cities, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of almost 3,400 voters in the state.

In a statement Tuesday, Abbott’s office said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney “has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas’ list of drop-off locations.”

Kenney, a Democrat, was typically blunt in response.

“It is sad and outrageous that Gov. Abbott and his administration continue to implement their cruel and racist policies, using immigrant families, including children, as pawns to shamelessly push their warped political agenda,” he said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Transporting Migrants Philadelphia

Migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive near 30th Street Station Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

Arizona and Florida have also sent migrants to northern U.S. cities.

Philadelphia had been planning for such a day for several months, working with more than a dozen local organizations to provide migrants with shelter space, emergency health screening, food, water, language interpretation and more. The city has also welcomed waves of Ukrainians, Afghans and others in recent years.

The people arriving from Texas are all in the country legally while they seek asylum, Kenney said.

“It is our duty to welcome and support these folks as they face some of the most trying times of their lives,” Kenney said. “At its core, this is a humanitarian crisis, that started with instability and violence in South and Central America and is being accelerated by political dynamics in our own country.”

