Shuttered Glen Mills reform school eyed as medical overflow facility near Philly

HARRISBURG — A shuttered reform school for boys in suburban Philadelphia may be used as a medical overflow facility as coronavirus cases increase and hospitals are pressed for space.

The School has medical and dental facilities, an air field, a generator and a more than 85,000 square-foot athletic facility that could host patients from hospitals and other health care facilities.

Christopher Spriggs, the acting executive director of the institution, said he offered the space a few weeks ago.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has stressed the need for hospitals to ramp up equipment, staffing and bed space to handle the expected surge in coronavirus patients in the coming weeks. Among the facilities being considered are hotels and outpatient surgical facilities, Health Secretary Rachel Levine has said.

Tim Boyce, executive director of Delaware County's Emergency Management Agency, told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that he hopes the former Glen Mills School can be used to handle the surge and the day-to-day overflow of hospitals and nursing facilities.

He said it will start with 250 beds, but could be expanded.