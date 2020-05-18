Should seniors consider a reverse mortgage now?

You don't have to make payments on a reverse mortgage, even if you end up owing more than the house is worth. You can, however, wind up in foreclosure if you fall behind on property taxes, homeowners insurance or homeowners association fees.

Reverse mortgages aren't cheap

Most of the costs are taken from your loan proceeds, so you don't pay them out of pocket, but it's still an expensive way to borrow. HECM loans require a 2% upfront mortgage insurance payment, plus an additional 0.5% annual charge, on top of origination costs and lenders' fees. Any amount you borrow, including these fees and insurance, accrues interest, which means your debt grows over time.

Many borrowers don't realize this, or that the debt can grow to the point where they may not have anything left to borrow against in an emergency or to leave to their kids, says Barbara Jones, a senior attorney for AARP Foundation.

"They don't quite understand what compounding interest means," Jones says. "So they don't have the equity in their home that they thought they did."

Look elsewhere for short-term needs