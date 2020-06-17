Shapiro: Price gouging settlement reached

HARRISBURG―Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced that his office stopped illegal price gouging from Landmark Supply Inc., a New Jersey supplier to Pennsylvania pharmacies.
A Carlisle pharmacy and its customers are among those who were victims.
This is the first settlement involving alleged price gouging by a supplier that has been filed by Shapiro.
“We won’t tolerate illegal price gouging, especially from suppliers and wholesalers who try to rip off Pennsylvania small businesses and their consumers. Fair prices are critical when so many have lost wages and nearly 1 in 3 residents are out of work,” Shapiro said.
The attorney general's office received a consumer complaint alleging that a Pennsylvania pharmacy was selling hand sanitizer for unlawful prices. It was determined the pharmacy purchased the hand sanitizer from Landmark Supply. The company sold 8 ounce bottles of “Purell Hand Sanitizer” to Pennsylvania pharmacies for $7.98 and $9.50 per bottle.
Under the Price Gouging Act, a price increase of more than 20% during a declared state of emergency is considered price gouging. The settlement requires Landmark Supply to pay $2,150.00 in civil penalties, in addition to restitution of $160.51 for consumers who purchased the hand sanitizer from pharmacies that bought the hand sanitizer from Landmark. Landmark Supply agreed to fully comply with all provisions of the Pennsylvania Consumer Protection Law and Price Gouging Act.
Consumers who bought 8 ounce bottles of Purell Hand Sanitizer from any of the pharmacies listed below may be eligible for restitution if they paid more than they should have:
- Abington Pharmacy: 1460 Old York Road, Abington, 19001;
- Apex Pharmacy: 7200 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, 19135;
- Aramingo Pharmacy: 2313 E. Venango St., Store 1A, Philadelphia, 19134;
- Bluegrass Pharmacy: 2417 Welsh Road, Store 15, Philadelphia, 19114;
- Fairdale Pharmacy: 4019 Fairdale Road, Philadelphia, 19154;
- Future Pharmacy: 9831 Bustleton Ave., Suite 6, Philadelphia, 19115;
- Keystone Care Pharmacy: 203 N. Broad St., Lansdale, 19446;
- Klingensmith’s Drug Store #1: 380 S. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201;
- Medical Arts Pharmacy: 220 Wilson St., Suite 100, Carlisle, 17013;
- Palmer Pharmacy LLC: 738 Little Deer Creek Valley Road, Russellton, 15076;
- Pennmark Pharmacy: 1735 South St., 1st Floor, Philadelphia, 19146;
- Medicine Shoppe: 2239 Pittston Ave., Scranton, 18505;
- Waschko’s Pharmacy: 257 N. Wyoming St., Hazelton, 18201;
- Woodward Pharmacy: 565 Spring St., Houtzdale, 16651.
Consumers should file a consumer complaint form and attach a copy of their receipt showing they purchased the hand sanitizer from one of the listed pharmacies between March 6, 2020, and June 17, 2020. Complaints must be submitted by Aug. 16.
