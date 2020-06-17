Shapiro: Price gouging settlement reached

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG―Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced that his office stopped illegal price gouging from Landmark Supply Inc., a New Jersey supplier to Pennsylvania pharmacies.

A Carlisle pharmacy and its customers are among those who were victims.

This is the first settlement involving alleged price gouging by a supplier that has been filed by Shapiro.

“We won’t tolerate illegal price gouging, especially from suppliers and wholesalers who try to rip off Pennsylvania small businesses and their consumers. Fair prices are critical when so many have lost wages and nearly 1 in 3 residents are out of work,” Shapiro said.

The attorney general's office received a consumer complaint alleging that a Pennsylvania pharmacy was selling hand sanitizer for unlawful prices. It was determined the pharmacy purchased the hand sanitizer from Landmark Supply. The company sold 8 ounce bottles of “Purell Hand Sanitizer” to Pennsylvania pharmacies for $7.98 and $9.50 per bottle.