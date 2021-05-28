Search found 'significant' contraband at track

HARRISBURG — State horse-racing inspectors searching Parx Racing facilities in suburban Philadelphia discovered a “significant” amount of contraband, possibly including medications designed to boost a horse's racing performance, officials said this week.

The revelation of the findings happened this week at Tuesday's meeting of the State Horse Racing Commission, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Tom Chuckas, the state’s director of thoroughbred horse racing, told the commission about what inspectors found when searching a barn, grooms’ quarters and rooms where riding gear is kept during the meeting.

“In our enforcement action, I can say, without getting into too much detail, a significant amount of contraband was discovered, dealing with medications,” Chuckas said.

Some of it was unlabeled or expired, Chuckas said.

Inspectors found other items "that have no business on the backside, with needles and syringes and some other things that we discovered,” he said.

A video clip of the virtual meeting was posted online by Kathryn Papp, an equine veterinarian. The commission itself did not provide video or a transcript of the meeting.