Rural Pennsylvania struggles to cope with COVID-19 surge

Like many public health officials around the state, Bogen encouraged the county to stay firm in mitigating the spread while they wait their turn for a vaccine, calling it "the light at the end of the tunnel we've all been looking for and hoping for these last number of months."

At Conemaugh Nason, employees were receiving their first doses of the vaccine on Friday, and Harclerode said many were uneasy about the coming holidays and how it would affect patients. At times, when COVID-positive patients had similar timelines and symptoms, the hospital would place two in one room.

"We tried to give them someone to talk to," he said.

Harclerode said he believes there was "COVID fatigue" in rural areas, that eventually, residents simply began to gather again. The hospital saw spikes after July 4th, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving and anticipates one after Christmas.

"There's typically very few patients and staff here on Christmas, " he said. "That won't be the case this year."

Nine months into the pandemic and state-mandated coronavirus restrictions, no matter how many times Kapr has to tell grieving families that only 10 people may attend an indoor funeral ceremony, the pain is always fresh.