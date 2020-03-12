Roman Catholics bishops in Pennsylvania suspend Sunday Mass obligation

HARRISBURG — Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, in union with the bishops of Pennsylvania, on Thursday suspended the obligation of Roman Catholics to attend Sunday Mass.

Regularly scheduled masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend, the Diocese of Harrisburg said in a release.

"Bishop Gainer made this move out of great concern for the health and well-being of the faithful, their families, our clergy and parish staff, given the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," the release said. "Those still wishing to attend Mass are welcome, but are asked to be careful in their contact with others. The diocese advises those who are currently ill, the elderly and those with a compromised immune system to remain at home."

Among other actions, the diocese has also asked all parishes suspend the sign of peace, the use of holy water fonts and the distribution of the Precious Blood by way of the chalice, to frequently wash hands and regularly wash and disinfect doorknobs, pews and other places of high contact.

The diocese said the preferred method of reception of Holy Communion is “in the hand,” but no one is forbidden from receiving Holy Communion on the tongue.

