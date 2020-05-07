Rogue tourists arrested as Hawaii tries to curb virus spread

When travelers arrive, officials verify their accommodation arrangements by contacting hotels directly and giving them a heads up that a visitor has arrived, the state said. Call center workers from the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Hawaii Tourism Authority follow-up numerous time to verify travelers are in quarantine. When call center workers can't contact someone, they alert law enforcement.

Last month, a pair arrived on Kauai and were told to go directly to their hotel. Kauai police stopped them after they were seen going in the opposite direction of their hotel.

Adam Schwarze, 36, who police said lives on Oahu and his travel companion, Desiree Marvin, 31, of Alexandria, Virginia, were ultimately arrested in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Leif Anthony Johansen, 60, of Truckee, California, was supposed to be in quarantine but was spotted on a personal watercraft off Oahu's famed North Shore. He was later followed to a Costco, where agents from the state attorney general's office arrested him as he was loading groceries into his vehicle.

Johansen, Lepovskiy and Andreichenko could not immediately be reached for comment. Schwarze and Marvin declined to comment.

"I am, quite frankly, quite surprised that people would still want to come because this is not the Hawaii that you've dreamed about, that you want to experience," said Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. "There's a lot of attractions that are closed. Everyone is walking around with masks. You know, we're just not going to demonstrate that spirit of aloha that you've heard so much about. ... So to me, it's just crazy for someone to still want to come here."