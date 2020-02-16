Retailers try clothing rental, but will it be a good fit?

Urban Outfitters said that it is constantly listening to feedback so that it can "make the experience even better for Nuuly's subscribers." It says it's on pace to have 50,000 subscribers in the first 12 months of operation.

Retailers also face the same challenges that still dog Rent the Runway. Consumers complain about spotty customer service and a slew of added fees. For example, Rent the Runway charges $50 for every day that a customer is late in returning an item, up to double the retail value of that item.

There is also the issue of too few locations to return rented items. Retail expert Melissa Gonzalez says retailers should have kiosks in their stores in key cities but right now, most don't have any and shoppers must drop off their garment bags at a UPS or the post office. Rent the Runway has five stores and nearly 50 drop-off locations.

Rent the Runway itself has had to adapt to an increasingly demanding customer. It started out with special occasion dresses but its customers now rent on average more than 120 days per year. The New York-based company launched children's wear last year and later unveiled pillows and other home decor items through a partnership with home furnishings retailer West Elm.