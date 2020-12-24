Restaurants lose court bid against Pennsylvania's indoor dining ban

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Bova, the vice president of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said that her organization is urging its restaurant and bar members to comply with the orders, but that “whether it's right or wrong, when you are in survival mode, they are going to do what they need to survive.”

The daily totals of new reported infections in Pennsylvania have leveled in the past couple weeks, although hospitalizations continue to climb and the Department of Health on Thursday reported one of the state's highest daily totals for coronavirus-related deaths at 276.

In his order, U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner in Harrisburg denied the petition filed by two restaurant owners and a Hershey-area restaurant trade association that complained that the order violates their constitution rights to equal protection.

Conner wrote that Wolf's order was “sufficiently tethered to the stated public-health objectives” and pointed to case law that largely has guided federal court decisions in challenges to coronavirus-related shutdowns, saying individual rights during a public-health emergency may take a back seat to the safety of the general public.