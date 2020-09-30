Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

For Jayson and Tammy Brown, schoolcations for their three kids have been both ongoing and life-affirming over the past five years. The parents and 11-year-old Jayde, 13-year-old Jay'Elle and 14-year-old Jayson are used to traveling the world with school topics in mind, but the pandemic has them avoiding planes.

Before the pandemic, there was a trip to Israel at a time Jay'Elle was studying the Mideast. Young Jayson made science connections between rock formations there and bioluminescent organisms he saw on another adventure.

In South Africa, the family focused on Nelson Mandela, visiting the former prison and military fort Constitution Hill, which has been turned into a history museum on the country's journey to democracy.

The Browns have taken a few road trips within driving distance of home in Atlanta since March, and have more planned. Tammy, a special education teacher, is handling her students remotely. She and her husband make sure their kids log on to school when attendance is required.

"Oh we stay on them for sure," dad said.

What do the kids think they're gaining?

"I find it much more fun than school, being able to experience firsthand what I'm actually learning in class," Jay'Elle said.