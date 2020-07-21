Report: Veterans home failed to protect residents from virus

The nurse also told inspectors that “we will be fired for talking to you,” according to the report.

Southeastern eventually turned to hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump once touted as a COVID-19 preventative, according to state Sen. Katie Muth, a Democrat whose district includes Southeastern. Studies have since found hydroxychloroquine did not help hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and may have done harm.

Christina Diaz, whose 87-year-old father, Paul Ferko, was a resident of Southeastern before he became ill and tested positive for the virus in a hospital, said Tuesday the Health Department inspection validates what she and her sister had heard about conditions inside the home, but could never prove. Ferko died April 28.

Many of the staff at Southeastern seemed overwhelmed, said Diaz, and she and her sister came to suspect that staff members there were not telling them about the seriousness of the outbreak or their inability to contain it.

She believes that far fewer residents would have died had the nursing home had an infection-control contingency plan in place and followed it, she said.