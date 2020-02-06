Report: Sign advised lower speed in snowy turnpike bus crash

HARRISBURG — Light snow was falling during a bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people last month, and the bus had just passed a sign warning to keep below 55 mph on a curve, according to a preliminary investigative report released Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board's three-page report said all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

The report did not say how fast the bus was traveling when the driver lost control n ear Mount Pleasant, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. The posted speed limit on that stretch is 70 mph, but there is an advisory sign before the crash site with the lower speed limit, the report said.

A turnpike spokesman said officials are reviewing the report and are expected to comment on it.

The bus, operated by Z&D Tour Inc., had been traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey, to Cincinnati when the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in a rural, mountainous area of the turnpike, which is also Interstates 70 and 76 on that stretch.