Report: Pandemic gives rise to antisemitic 'Zoom bombing'

"We take meeting disruptions extremely seriously and where appropriate, we work closely with law enforcement authorities," company lawyer Lynn Haaland said in a statement Monday.

In March 2020, the FBI said it was receiving reports of online hijackers disrupting video conferences with pornographic and hateful images and threatening messages. Greenblatt said the ADL flagged the security problem for Zoom early in the pandemic. The company responded quickly and thoroughly to protect users, he added.

"That's a lot different than what we've seen from some of the long-standing social media companies," Greenblatt said.

Congregation Etz Chaim in Marietta, Georgia, was the target of a Zoom bombing attack last April, but executive director Marty Gilbert said synagogue leaders decided against locking down its online services with a password.

"We had enough issues with people figuring out Zoom to begin with. And we also wanted people to be able to join regardless of whether they were members or not," he said.

In February, several intruders disrupted a service with antisemitic messages. Police determined that a group of teenagers from Nevada and Europe were responsible but couldn't identify them by name or bring any charges, according to Gilbert.