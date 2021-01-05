Report on Chesapeake Bay health remains at a D-plus grade

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These rollbacks undermined protections for forests and wetlands and will lead to increased pollution to the bay unless they are overturned," Baker said.

The Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint, which was established in 2010 to reduce pollution, has faced significant challenges, Baker said. CBF has filed a lawsuit in federal court to ensure that the Environmental Protection Agency holds Pennsylvania and New York accountable in doing their fair share to reduce pollution.

“The current D-plus is a sober reminder that the road ahead remains steep and the clock is ticking," Baker said. "Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the District of Columbia have developed plans which, if they get fully implemented, will meet the 2025 goal. The plans for Pennsylvania and New York, however, are far off track. We should be further along.”

The foundation's State of the Bay Report was created in 1998. Scientists with the group compile and examine the best available data and information for 13 indicators in three categories, including pollution, habitat and fisheries.