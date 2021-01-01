Report documents poor virus response in state veterans home

HARRISBURG — A law firm's state-commissioned investigation into a veterans home in the Philadelphia suburbs identified myriad problems and mistakes it said helped the coronavirus sweep through the facility like wildfire this spring.

The report issued Thursday said supervisors at the state-owned Southeastern Veterans' Center in Chester County waited too long to end communal dining, should have done more to isolate infected residents and did not properly inform relatives about what was happening.

It said that “even the most well-planned, coordinated, and effectively executed approach could not have kept COVID-19 from the facility, or eliminated entirely its impact,” but the center mishandled its response “in many significant ways, which contributed tragically to the heartrending events that occurred there.”

State data shows at least 42 residents of the 292-bed Southeastern Veterans’ Center have died of the virus, the most among the six state-run veterans’ homes.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs issued a statement about the report, saying veterans homes have “learned more about how to manage and alleviate this virus.”