Reopening rally draws in a wide range of conservative rancor

A rally to demand the re-opening of Pennsylvania amid the COVID-19 lockdown broadly matched polling pointing to the increased partisanship of the virus policy debate, with Friday’s event largely functioning as a conservative political rally.
Several state legislators, including Cumberland County state Sens. Mike Regan and Doug Mastriano, both Republicans, spoke on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg to a crowd of roughly 1,000 people, for which apparel in support of President Donald Trump was by far the most common accessory.
The rally took place as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced that additional counties, including Cumberland, would move to the “yellow” phase of his re-opening plan starting next week.
But Wolf’s movement on easing the COVID-19 lockdown is unlikely to sate the crowd seen Friday, who frequently launched into chants of “lock him up” when Wolf’s name was mentioned, and demanded that all social distancing requirements be lifted.
“Do you embrace Wolf’s red-yellow-green thing?” Mastriano asked rhetorically through a bullhorn, generating chants of the catchphrase.
Only a small fraction of Friday’s protesters wore masks.
Friday’s crowd was overwhelmingly conservative, and most who spoke to The Sentinel after the rally said they had not lost work due to the shutdowns and were not experiencing any direct economic stress. The few that had said they were successfully able to receive unemployment.
“I’d rather not rely on it because I’m able to go back,” said Mark Smithson, who was furloughed from his job in the print mail room for a law firm in Pittsburgh. “If we allow these measures to go on for that long, there’ll be nothing left to go back to.”
Polling shows a growing partisan split on COVID-19 policy. A Washington Post/Ipsos poll issued earlier this month found that 52% of Pennsylvania Republicans believed the country should open up business and get the economy going, even if it means more people contract COVID-19.
Only 8% of Democrats agreed, and those who had lost work due to the pandemic were actually less likely to endorse the economic trade-off argument.
Many of those interviewed Friday said they did not understand why healthy people were being asked to isolate; when asked if they understood that the virus can be spread even by those with little to no symptoms, most argued that this was a good thing, citing “herd immunity.”
That concept was promoted by the speakers on Friday, including York County GOP state Rep. Mike Jones.
“We go back to work, we build herd immunity … and we act like Americans,” Jones yelled through the bullhorn.
Herd immunity refers to the concept that if a certain majority of the population is immune to a disease, either through vaccination or because they’ve had it, transmission rates will begin to decline and confer de-facto immunity to the remainder of the population.
It’s unclear how long people stay immune to COVID-19 after recovering from it, according to recent studies. But even if infection does incur long-lasting immunity, the math on herd immunity is grim.
Given that the novel coronavirus is up to 10 times more contagious than the common flu, Johns Hopkins researchers estimate that 70% to 90% of the population would need to be infected and become immune for herd immunity to take hold.
Easing up lockdowns rapidly would still mean that herd immunity would not be reached until 2021, at which point a half-million deaths would be seen in the United States alone based on current mortality rate estimates, according to Johns Hopkins – making “herd immunity” significantly more lethal for Americans than World War II.
Many rally attendees rejected the danger of this outcome, saying COVID-19 “is no more dangerous than the regular flu,” and alleging that researchers were “padding” their statistics that said otherwise. Several pointed to other countries’ outcomes as comparisons.
“I think the way Sweden handled it was way better,” said Mary Vanicky of Monroe County, who gave “no credit” to Wolf’s mitigation strategy and said she suspected case counts would be the same as they are now if no lockdown actions had been taken.
The results of Sweden’s laissez-faire approach have been mixed, as many Swedes have voluntarily isolated even though mandatory business closures are not in effect. Testing is limited, but the number of deaths in Stockholm doubled last month, according to the New York Times.
Others were simply unwilling to make any further sacrifice to reduce the death toll.
“I’m not going to light myself on fire to keep you warm,” said one woman, who declined to give her name.
Many of the rally’s speakers pointed at Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, the latter of whom Mastriano has called to resign, as the culprits in the state’s number of nursing home deaths.
Several speakers said the state should not have directed that COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals be allowed to return to nursing homes, although the state’s guidance also requires proper isolation procedures for this to be done.
Instead, Lebanon County GOP Rep. Russ Diamond said Wolf should have commandeered hotels and other facilities to house discharged nursing home residents.
But the debate over the state’s response often took a back seat to wider cultural grievances.
“We are going back to socializing, not socialism,” declared Danny DeVito, a GOP statehouse candidate from Allegheny County, “back to our cultural values.”
The situation in the state was due to “Wolf’s culture of death against the unborn and his culture of death against the elderly,” Mastriano said.
Others implied that any adherence to social distancing was a sign of weakness, with Jones decrying the sacrifices of military veterans compared to “grown men in their basement who are too afraid to get carry-out.”
Many members of the crowd shouted accusations of totalitarianism against Wolf, and some said that they believed he had ulterior motives.
Keith Zook, of York County, said Wolf’s Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps, a pitch to hire a large number of contact tracers to help notify those who may have contacted an infected person, was an attempt to create an organization “equivalent to the Gestapo.”
“They’re going to come out and force you, for them to give [a vaccine] to you,” Zook said.
Duncan Lemp, of Dauphin County, carried a large sign accusing Microsoft founder Bill Gates of being involved in a conspiracy to foist unwanted vaccines on the populace.
“It seems to be a bigger agenda than keeping people safe and healthy,” Lemp said, saying the pandemic lockdown was a pretext to “bring in socialism” and “purposely destroy the economy to bring in something worse.”
Many of the shouts from the crowd during the speeches were directed specifically at Levine’s sexual identity, and were of a nature that cannot be printed in this newspaper; it is unclear if the legislators heard them.
Taking the podium briefly before Mastriano, Regan said “I don’t know if I’ve ever felt more American that right now.”
