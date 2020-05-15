Reopening rally draws in a wide range of conservative rancor

“I’d rather not rely on it because I’m able to go back,” said Mark Smithson, who was furloughed from his job in the print mail room for a law firm in Pittsburgh. “If we allow these measures to go on for that long, there’ll be nothing left to go back to.”

Polling shows a growing partisan split on COVID-19 policy. A Washington Post/Ipsos poll issued earlier this month found that 52% of Pennsylvania Republicans believed the country should open up business and get the economy going, even if it means more people contract COVID-19.

Only 8% of Democrats agreed, and those who had lost work due to the pandemic were actually less likely to endorse the economic trade-off argument.

Many of those interviewed Friday said they did not understand why healthy people were being asked to isolate; when asked if they understood that the virus can be spread even by those with little to no symptoms, most argued that this was a good thing, citing “herd immunity.”

That concept was promoted by the speakers on Friday, including York County GOP state Rep. Mike Jones.

“We go back to work, we build herd immunity … and we act like Americans,” Jones yelled through the bullhorn.