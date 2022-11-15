 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Remains of World War II soldier from Scranton identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak France WWII VE Day

Graves at the closed American Military Cemetery of Epinal, eastern France, are pictured Friday May 8, 2020. The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe should be all about parades, remembrances, and one last great hurrah for veteran soldiers who are mostly in their nineties. Instead, it is a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness spent in search of memories both bitter and sweet. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

 Jean-Francois Badias

Conservationists are praising President Biden's expected announcement Wednesday to designate a new national monument, preserving a World War II-era alpine training site in Colorado's mountains. Camp Hale, about 20 miles south of Vail, was where soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division trained in the harsh, wintry conditions of the Rocky Mountains in preparation for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II. After the war, many returned to Colorado and played pivotal roles in the founding of the state's ski industry. Conservationists praised the expected designation. "I feel like it's important that people remember this because the 10th Mountain had a huge, huge effect in transforming the course of the world," Bradley Noone, a 10th Mountain Division Army veteran, said Tuesday while touring the camp. "They were able to repel the Germans from Riva Ridge and from northern Italy because of the training that happened here. Pair that with the intrinsic and healing and serene nature of the surrounding landscape and you have a perfect combo of historic value and natural beauty to be protected." Jennifer Mason, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum, said it is important to remember Camp Hale's role in World War II because had it not been for the training the soldiers received there, they never would have defeated the Germans in the mountains of Italy. Biden has expanded the boundaries of two southern Utah national monuments that were shrunk by former President Donald Trump. But Biden had not designated any of his own in his initial two years in office.

SCRANTON — Authorities identified the remains of a World War II soldier from Pennsylvania who was killed during an ambush in France in 1945, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said.

Scientists used DNA, dental and anthropological analysis to determine unidentified remains buried in Belgium were Army Pfc. Francis Martin, 25, of Scranton, the agency said Monday.

According to officials, Martin was on truck convoy bringing supplies to the front lines in France when it was attacked by German forces in January 1945. His was among 37 unidentified sets of remains that were recovered in 1947 and buried.

They were disinterred in 2021 and taken to Nebraska for analysis.

Martin’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Epinal American Cemetery in France and a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, the agency said.

People are also reading…

Martin will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists say we may have already found a spacetime traveling wormhole and not realized it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News