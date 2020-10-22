Regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues

That's not long enough, said the head of the non-profit ECRI Institute, which reviews medical technology for hospitals and insurers. In comments submitted to the advisory committee, ECRI's Dr. Marcus Schabacker said FDA should require six months of follow-up.

"Doing any less would simply risk too much, and the consequences may be severe," he wrote. "A weak vaccine that loses public trust could poison the well for epidemic control for many years."

WOULD EMERGENCY USE DERAIL FULL ANSWERS ABOUT VACCINES?

Normally when a study ends because of evidence that a vaccine is working, the participants who got dummy shots are offered the real thing.

But if FDA allows emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine, that's not the same as having full proof the shot works, Borio cautioned.

And if the participants in the placebo group are immediately offered the real shot, researchers may not be able to get answers about all the high-risk groups in the study — or tell how long the vaccine's protection lasts, a process expected to take many more months.