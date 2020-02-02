Recession jitters and your finances

"It felt like a time to batten down the hatches and get things in order, so we were definitely ramping up our savings at that point," says Hester, author of "Work Optional: Retire Early the Non-Penny-Pinching Way."

As a result of their planning, they were able to achieve milestones such as paying down debt, building up an emergency fund and even buying a condo, despite the economic turmoil around them.

Whether your own job is secure or unpredictable, there are ways to better position yourself for tough economic times.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tackle credit and debt

One key is to build or maintain good credit. Creditors may tighten lending during a recession, but a good credit score (690 or higher) can open doors to lower rates. Several factors play into your scores, but two of the biggest include a history of on-time payments and a low credit utilization; the less of your credit limit you use, the better.

If you have no credit or bad credit (629 and below), consider a secured credit card that reports to all three major credit bureaus. Such cards require an upfront security deposit that's refunded upon closing or upgrading the account.

Debt, budgeting and savings are all big factors that Delorme cites, as well. Tackle them now when times are relatively good.