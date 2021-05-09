Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement

Callow, the threat analyst, said he's counted at least 11 law enforcement agencies affected by ransomware since the beginning of 2020. Officers have been locked out of their computer systems and forced to resort to paper records. Prosecutors in Stuart, Florida, told local media last year they had to drop a case against suspected drug dealers after a local police department's files were encrypted by a ransomware gang.

In the nation's capital, the final outcome is uncertain. The Babuk gang's threats to release more information have so far not come to pass and the files that were posted have been taken down.

The city's lower income areas are struggling with increased violence. Longtime community activist Philip Pannell said police already have a hard time getting witnesses to come forward, and having hackers threaten to release information about confidential informants would make it even harder. If the names of confidential informants are released, Pannell said it would put them in real danger.

"Why would someone want to do something like that? They just want to foment chaos." he said.

Gregg Pemberton, chairman of the D.C. Police Union, said officers are extremely concerned about such private information being in the hands of foreign hackers.