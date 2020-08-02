Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for November election

Hickey said he was unaware of ransomware attacks directly targeting election infrastructure. But local election offices are often connected to larger county networks and not properly insulated or protected.

A criminal targeting a county or state "may not even know what parts of the network they got into," Hickey said. But as the malware creeps along and spreads, "what gets bricked is the entire network — and that includes but is not limited to election infrastructure."

Even if election infrastructure isn't directly targeted, there would likely be immediate assumptions it was, said Ron Bushar of the FireEye cybersecurity company.

A February advisory issued by the FBI and obtained by The Associated Press recommends local governments separate election-related systems from county and state systems to ensure they aren't affected in an unrelated attack.

That's how Louisiana's election network survived multiple ransomware attacks: one occurred six days before the November election through an IT services company shared by the seven impacted counties. The second hit the state network a day after voting.

At a January meeting of state officials, Louisiana's secretary of state highlighted the attacks as a blueprint for how an adversary like Russia could throw November into disarray.

Jason Ingalls, whose security firm responded to the Louisiana attacks, said in an interview: "You put me in charge of a platoon of Russian hackers and give me a couple of years to stage this and I could pull this off."

